KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee started fast with a 75-yard touchdown from Jaylen Wright, but after that, it was all Georgia Bulldogs as the Vols’ 14-game home-winning streak came to an end with a 38-10 loss.

After being held to a season-low 83 rushing yards against Missouri, the Vols got back to the run game early. Jaylen Wright ran 75 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage to give Tennessee an early 7-0 lead. It marked the second time the Vols have scored on the first offensive play from scrimmage this season, as well as the fifth time under Josh Heupel.

Georgia responded on its opening drive, but was held to a field goal after an 11-play, 51-yard drive. The Bulldogs found the end zone on their second drive to take a 10-7 lead.

Kirby Smart pulled out the trick play as Georgia quarterback Carson Beck pitched it out to wide receiver Dillon Bell who then threw it to a wide-open Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the go-ahead touchdown.

Back-to-back three-and-outs gave the ball back to Georgia. It looked like the Vols got the ball right back as Doneiko Slaughter picked off Carson Beck, but the referees called Slaughter for a hold and the Bulldogs went back to work on offense. However, the Vols were able to get off the field on third down for the first time of the afternoon.

The Vols weren’t able to capitalize once again as a Joe Milton throw on third down went over Squirrel White’s head. Instead the Bulldogs quickly marched down the field and tacked on another score. Beck found Dillon Bell over the middle and he ran it into the end zone for the Bulldogs’ second touchdown of the game and the 17-7 lead.

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates a touchdown as he’s lifted by offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) gets past Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) enroute to a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) hands the ball off to running back Kendall Milton (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) is knocked off his feet by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Dolly Parton is escorted to the field by former Tennessee and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Dolly Parton performs during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia quickly added another score before halftime as Beck found Brock Bowers for a three-yard touchdown to make it a 24-7 ballgame.

With 1:30 left in the first half, the Vols had one more chance to get on the board before heading to the break. A couple of receptions from Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod brought Tennessee to the Georgia 19-yard line with eight seconds left on the clock. Joe Milton took a shot toward the end zone, but it fell incomplete. Charles Campbell booted a 37-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 24-7 entering the locker room at the break.

The Tennessee defense forced its first three-and-out on Georgia’s first drive of the second half, but the Bulldogs capitalized on their second drive in the third quarter. Carson found Rosemy-Jacksaint for his second touchdown reception of the afternoon as Georgia took a 31-10 lead.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on as Kendall Milton found pay dirt on a 15-yard run to extend the lead to 38-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Georgia came into this game with the best third down conversion percentage in the county, and showed why as the Bulldogs went 8-for-11 on third down through three quarters.

Vols’ kicker Charles Campbell tried to get Tennessee on the board for the first time of the second half, but his 55-yard attempt was no good.

Tennessee quickly got another chance at the end zone thanks to a Georgia fumble recovered by Aaron Beasley. On fourth-and-four, Milton’s pass to Chas Nimrod fell incomplete and the drive stalled out.

The Vols close out the regular season next Saturday against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from Neyland Stadium.