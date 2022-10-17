KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel will address the media on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday.

Heupel will address reporters in Knoxville around 12:15 p.m. Monday. A live stream of the press conference will be added to this story.

In just his second year on Rocky Top, Heupel has Tennessee up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll and No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a 6-0 start.

They’re the first team in college football history to start a season 6-0, beat four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the meeting and score at least 30 points in all six games. The last-second win over Alabama snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee earned 15 first-place votes in the AP poll, marking the first time since 1999 that the Vols have received such votes. The No. 3 ranking is their highest since opening the 2005 season with the same rank.

Next up on the schedule are back-to-back home games against UT-Martin and Kentucky before a trip to Athens for a clash with top-ranked Georgia.