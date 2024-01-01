ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — Lots of Vols family members made the trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, including Brad Lampley, dad of Tennessee offensive lineman Jackson Lampley.

Jackson earned the first start of his collegiate career in the Vols regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

“It was a big day, you know it’s one that you dream of as a player, one you dream up as a parent,” said Brad, “That was a really special day for our family that I think we’ll remember for a long time.”

The offensive lineman has played five seasons for Tennessee, in which Brad Lampley has been able to transition from having to be hard on him in high school to getting to be a cheerleader on the sidelines in college.

“At that point, it’s just like ‘Hey you’re great, we’re in your corner no matter what, hang in there and just keep working hard,'” said Brad Lampley.

Since high school Jackson has gone to his dad first after *most* games.

“He still comes to me first over my wife,” said Brad Lampley, “If he thinks he’s done well he comes to me first, if it’s bad he may just try to avoid me altogether, so hopefully tomorrow (Citrus Bowl) he comes to me first.”