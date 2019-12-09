Tennessee Vols set to face Indiana in TaxSlayer Bowl

Knoxville, Tenn. (UT Athletics)- The Tennessee Volunteers are bowling again and will take on Big Ten foe Indiana in the 75th edition of the Gator Bowl.

The Vols are headed to Jacksonville, Florida for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, which will be played at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.



The Volunteers will be making their 53rd bowl game appearance in program history, which ranks sixth among all college football programs. UT holds a 28-24 all-time record in bowl games.



The Big Orange enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in college football after winning six of their last seven games, including their final five games of the regular season.



“We are extremely excited to be headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “This is a credit to our players, our coaching staff, our support staff, our administration and our fans.



“The Gator Bowl has a rich history and we are honored to be a part of the 75th edition of the game. Jacksonville is a fantastic city and I know our fans will travel and support us. We’ve had a great second-half of the season, winning five straight, but we are not done yet.”



Tennessee’s most recent bowl appearance came in 2016 as the Vols defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to do so through the Gator Bowl website TaxSlayerGatorBowl.com