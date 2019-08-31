Tennessee Vol fans prepare for game day and start of new season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are less than 24 hours away from the first kick-off of the 2019 Tennessee Football season, and no surprise, fans are already here on Rocky Top getting ready for the game.

Behind every good team, is a strong fan base. Vol nation getting ready for the game, and some already getting their tailgate on.

Many fans have been bringing their RVs to the top of this particular lot for years. Its tradition and why wouldn’t it be?

One thing to keep in mind, if you are going to tomorrow’s game, is the clear bag policy. Fans are allowed to bring one clear plastic bag, 12-by-12-by-6.5 inches or smaller.

All bags are subject to being searched at the gates and no items can be left or stored at the gates.

Here is traffic information for the home opener.