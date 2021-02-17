Tennessee topples South Carolina 93-73

Vic Bailey Jr. poured in seven 3-point field goals and scored 29 points to push Tennessee past South Carolina 93-73 Wednesday night in Knoxville.

John Fulkerson had a resurgence for Tennessee scoring 19 points after struggling his last four games.

The Vols put up 50 points at halftime for an 11 point lead at the break and went on to shoot a blistering 54% for the game. Jaden Springer scored 16 points and Yves Pons added 10.

With the win the Vols improve to 15-5, 8-5 in the SEC. South Carolina falls to 5-10, 3-8 in the SEC.