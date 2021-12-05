Tennessee to face Purdue in Music City Bowl

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee won’t have to go far for its bowl game. The Vols are heading to Nashville and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl to face the Purdue Boilermakers.

The game will be played on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at of Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans.

“I’d first like to thank Scott Ramsey and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl for their enthusiasm about hosting Vol Nation,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “There is extraordinary love and support for the Vols in and around Nashville, and it will be incredible to see Big Orange fans from all across the country converge in the midstate to celebrate our football team during bowl week. We’re all incredibly proud of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff for earning this postseason opportunity.”

The Volunteers finished the year 7-5 with a 4-4 record in SEC play, while Purdue ended the 2021 campaign with an 8-4 record and a 6-3 record in Big 10 play.

This will be the third time the Vols play in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee lost to North Carolina in 2010. UT returned to Nashville in 2016 to face Nebraska, a game they won 38-24. The bowl game also serves as Tennessee’s 54th all-time bowl appearance, good for fifth nationally.

“On behalf of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl board of directors, our staff and our volunteers, we look forward to hosting Purdue and Tennessee in Nashville on Dec. 30,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said. “After an unprecedented year in 2020 we look forward to welcoming Purdue and Tennessee’s fanbases back to Nashville’s holiday tradition this year.”

The Vols are now tied with Minnesota with the second-most appearances in the Music City Bowl.

UT has only played Purdue one other time in its history. That was in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1979. The Boilermakers came out on top 27-22 in Johnny Majors’ third season.

“We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl,” Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months. I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete. Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”

More information and tickets to the game can be found here.