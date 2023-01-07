NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (7-9) win a third straight AFC South title in Jacksonville Saturday night against the Jaguars (8-8).

A loss or tie for Tennessee would end their season, but a win would give them the division because of a better record in the division. Both teams are 3-2 in AFC South games.

The Titans come into the game riding an avalanche of injuries and a horrific six-game losing streak, but with more hope than they have had in weeks.

Titans vs. Jaguars Series-

Titans Lead (34-22)

In Jacksonville- Titans Lead (16-12)

Last Jaguar season sweep 2005-06

In their 27-13 week seventeen loss to Dallas, the Titans rested a number of starters for the showdown. Derrick Henry, Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker are just some of the players who should hit the field healthier than they have been in weeks.

The Jaguars come in rolling winners of five of their last six games on the arm for quarterback Trevor Lawrence who looks more and more like the first pick of the 2021 Draft.

Trevor Lawrence Stats-

3,901 Passing Yards

24 Tocuhdowns

8 Interceptions

“He is taking care of the football. He has got a lot of playmakers. He is distributing the football,” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “He is able to extend plays with his legs on some of the quarterback design runs. That is the thing is he is a big, mobile, athletic quarterback that is strong in the pocket, but then is able to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield.”

In the Jaguars 36-22 win over the Titans earlier this season not only did the Titans fail to sack Lawrence, they failed to pressure him. A rested Simmons and Autry have to blow things up inside for the Titans and alter the Jags pressure with not just sacks, but pressures, hits and batted passes.

If they can not it could mean another epic day for one of the Jaguar wide receivers. In round one tight end Evan Engram torched them for over 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen stressed being more physical with Engram at the line and then limited his yards after the catch.

Offensively, everyone expects another healthy dose of Derrick Henry who topped 100 yards in round one and has a whopping 1,429 yards this season.

The key for Henry is hanging on to the football. He fumbled twice in the Titans round one loss and has a career high six fumbles this season. The Titans can not lose the turnover battle and expect to win this game.

The pressure is on the Titans patchwork offensive line not only to create space for Henry but protect new quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs was signed off the Lions practice squad three weeks ago and threw for over 230 yards against Dallas in his first NFL start in six years.

Now Dobbs goes from practice squad to starting a do or die game. Tuesday Dobbs sounded calm but excited about the opportunity, “ It is just another week in the NFL right? No, it is a tremendous opportunity. It starts there. I’m thankful to be here, be a part of this team, just for the way that the guys have welcomed me in and allowed me to just come and be myself.”

“I’m excited to lead this week. I know it is a big game. I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs, it is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited for it,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs got his first start only 8 days after joining the Titans, this time he will have had 8 days to prepare for the Jaguars. The feeling is Dobbs experience gives the Titans offense a better chance of functioning but his most important job may be to not lose the game instead of winning it.

The winner gets the division and a home playoff game. No pressure.