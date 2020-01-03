Wildhorse Saloon to host Titans playoff watch party Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wildhorse Saloon will host the official watch party for the Tennessee Titans playoff game against the Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 3.
The three-level bar off Broadway on 2nd Avenue in Downtown Nashville will have the game on all big screens.
The party starts at 6 p.m. for a 7:15 p.m. game time.
“We’ll have our line dancing, the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders will be here, T-Rac the Titans team mascot will be here, we’ll be giving away prizes,” said General Manager Brian Schafer.
Entry is free. There will be a full menu, drink specials and Titans cocktails.