Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.

Titans sponsor

Wildhorse Saloon to host Titans playoff watch party Saturday

Tennessee Titans

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wildhorse Saloon will host the official watch party for the Tennessee Titans playoff game against the Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The three-level bar off Broadway on 2nd Avenue in Downtown Nashville will have the game on all big screens.

The party starts at 6 p.m. for a 7:15 p.m. game time.

“We’ll have our line dancing, the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders will be here, T-Rac the Titans team mascot will be here, we’ll be giving away prizes,” said General Manager Brian Schafer.

Entry is free. There will be a full menu, drink specials and Titans cocktails.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar