Wildhorse Saloon to host Titans playoff watch party Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wildhorse Saloon will host the official watch party for the Tennessee Titans playoff game against the Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The three-level bar off Broadway on 2nd Avenue in Downtown Nashville will have the game on all big screens.

The party starts at 6 p.m. for a 7:15 p.m. game time.

“We’ll have our line dancing, the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders will be here, T-Rac the Titans team mascot will be here, we’ll be giving away prizes,” said General Manager Brian Schafer.

Entry is free. There will be a full menu, drink specials and Titans cocktails.