Where/How you can watch the Titans preseason game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you ready for some football?

The Tennessee Titans kick off their preseason Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

The game will air on News 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If you’re a current Directv/AT&T customer who is being blacked out, the game will air on the Titans Preseason TV Network, which you can access by clicking here.

Fans can also watch from the Titans app or Titans mobile website.

If you’re out of market, you will have to buy the NFL Game Pass in order to watch the games.

News 2 is your official Tennessee Titans station. Click here for more season-long coverage.