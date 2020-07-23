Titans safety Byard packs and distributes learning kits for disadvantaged families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl Safety Kevin Byard is a fan favorite because of what he does on the field, but also for the community work he’s involved with across Middle Tennessee.

On Thursday, he made a trip out to Fall Hamilton Elementary school, to help UnitedHealth Group volunteers pack and distribute 100 distance learning kits for families in need.

“There is a lot going on, a lot of transition and a lot of things we’re living with that we haven’t dealt with before. For me, it’s just doing the little things, even with the NFL season, and all of that stuff going on, that is the least of my concerns. The concern for me is getting out here in the community and helping people out,” said Titans safety Kevin Byard.

The UnitedHealth group donated $10,000 to purchase the kits, which will include essential supplies for kids to complete their assignments and to stay busy while distance learning at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

These items, which range from school supplies to personal hygiene products, are often taken for granted, yet are badly needed by some of the district’s most disadvantaged families. Byard said it’s important to help these kids find some sort of normalcy during this unprecedented time.

“A lot of parents can’t afford these things. People aren’t working right now and have been laid off because of this pandemic. Things like #2 pencils and just a piece of paper are things we take for granted, but for so many kids it can mean a lot,” added Byard.

Byard also had some direct advice for kids going into what will be a very unique school year.

“I would say just keep going. I know school will be different this year but keep learning, keep reading. There is a lot of transition, but I encourage them to keep their heads up,” said Byard.