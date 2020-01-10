WATCH: Titans Playoff Fever Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens and News 2 is breaking down all the excitement of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Special Coverage

Get fired up for the showdown with the top-ranked Ravens with our special Titans Pregame Coverage Saturday, Jan. 11th at 2:30 p.m. CST. (Watch on-air or online)

And get ready for game time with our Titans Kickoff Preview at 6:30 p.m. CST. (Watch on-air or online)

After the game, the News 2 Sports team breaks down all the action with instant analysis and reactions from players and coaches. (Watch on-air)