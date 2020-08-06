Vic Beasley does not opt out or show up for Titans

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Beasley insists a hamstring injury he suffered in September has affected his play, but something is not quite right with the third-year veteran. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL deadline to opt-out of the 2020 season came and went Thursday afternoon and Titans linebacker Vic Beasley is still on the team roster.

He also still is not at Training Camp.

So, the Titans got one big answer Thursday. They know Beasley’s $9.5-million contract will not roll over to next season. Now the question is will he ever report this season?

Thursday was the 10th day of camp Beasley has missed and his fines for missing camp now total $500,000.

Wednesday head coach Mike Vrabel said he is still excited for Beasley to show up, “He’s not here. Everybody else is. He’s under contract, we expect him to be here, but again have reached out and have not had much conversation with him. We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. I want to coach him and want him to be a part of this football team, so that’s where I’m at.”

Kamalei Correa wore #44 last season but Beasley is still slated to wear that number on the Titans roster. So, that is another question about Beasley that has been answered, he has not lost his number, but has he lost Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel’s number? They would probably like a phone call right about now.