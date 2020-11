Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra recap, ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport joins News 2’s Kayla Anderson to break down the Tennessee Titans win over the Chicago Bears.

The two discuss the defense getting a fresh start and how big cornerback Desmond King was in his Titans debut.

They also discuss what the offense needs more of early on in games. Plus, what happens next with a short week of practice, gearing up for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.