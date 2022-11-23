NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals.

Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay.

#Titans OC Todd Downing speaks following his DUI arrest Friday morning.



He thanks Ms. Amy and Jon Robinson for his ability to lead the offense this week. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/1zUYodEpQH — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) November 23, 2022

Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this incident was the toughest thing he’s had to go through in his career. He was also asked Wednesday about how he plans to rebuild the organization’s trust following the arrest.

“I try to build trust every single day in this organization,” said Downing. “I feel as though for 20 plus years in this business, I’ve worked hard to try to create and maintain an identity, try to live strong in my faith and be a man of high character. My hope is that the feeling that these players and the guys that I work with, that their response has been genuine and that that track record speaks for itself.”

Downing said this week his focus has just been on being a good offensive coordinator to his team and preparing the offense for Sunday’s match up against Cincinnati.

If any punishment is handed down, it’s going to come from the NFL.