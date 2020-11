Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this week’s 2-Minute Drill, News 2’s Kayla Anderson introduces fans to Tennessee Titans linebacker Daren Bates. He explains why the Memphis Grizzlies are his favorite team and talks about his cartoon tattoos and shares the story of how he became the player who controls the music in the locker room.

Click on video above to watch the full video.