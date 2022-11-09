NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice Wednesday after being out since October 2nd with a toe turf injury.

For head coach Mike Vrabel, Burks’ return to actually playing in a game is going to come down to game conditioning, route running and his ability to make different movements. The Titans are hoping that comes sooner than later because it’s no secret the impact the first round draft pick has on this offense.

“I’m really excited to get out there and practice and be with the team,” Burks told the media before practice. “Just getting back the perspective of being a part of going up, making plays, being physical and just having fun.”

“I thought he was really coming on and you know, his ability to adjust to the football and his play speed and I think he always try to play physical,” said Vrabel.

“He’s got that what you look for in this building and how we like to play it, with his strength, size, speed,” Ryan Tannehill told the media Wednesday. “He plays the ball well, has good hands. So definitely has all the tools that you look for in a wide receiver and fits our scheme well.”

Tannehill was limited Wednesday in practice. He told the media he feels good, but the pain in his ankle is still there. He also told us today that he won’t need a lot of practice this week if he’s cleared to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.