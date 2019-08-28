Titans whittle down roster; Cutting Smith, Wick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their final preseason game on Thursday against the Chicago Bears and emotions are running high for players trying to make the 53-man roster.

The final cuts will need to be made by Saturday, but the Titans did waive two players on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Josh Smith was signed by the two-tone blue in early August but has been released with an injury designation.

Smith started 12 games for Vanderbilt in 2018, when he set single-season highs with 61 tackles, 3.5 quarterback sacks, eight tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Smith made six sacks during his career and finished with 92 total stops in 40 games.

The Titans have also waived tight end Cole Wick.

The Texas native played in three preseason games with the team but was out the outside looking in after Jonnu Smith returned from injury.

The Titans are stacked at this position with Delanie Walker healthy, along with Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt.

Before coming to Tennessee, he spent short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Tennessee Titans roster is currently at 88 players going into Thursday’s preseason game at Chicago.

You can watch it on WKRN, starting with our pregame show at 6:30 pm, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.