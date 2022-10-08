NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The week started with more bad news on the injury front with the loss of rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks left the Titans game in Indianapolis Sunday, and on Monday the NFL Network reported he was expected to miss time with a turf toe injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel did not confirm the injury, but did confirm the first-round pick would miss some time, including the Titans Week 5 matchup against the Commanders in Washington. Vrabel also said the Titans had the players on the roster to fill the void and the team did not add any receivers during the week.

On Tuesday, Titans receiver Robert Woods was asked about former Titan AJ Brown’s latest comments on the team. Brown said the Titans are all business under Vrabel and there is “no room for fun.” Woods confirmed the Titans are a serious bunch who are expected to learn their assignments during the week so they can play fast and have “fun” on Sundays.

On Wednesday, the Titans had more bad news from the injury front with four linebackers – Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones – all missing practice. On Friday, Vrabel declared all four linebackers out for the game.

News 2 also heard from quarterback Ryan Tannehill Wednesday who defended his decision in the Colts game that cost the Titans three points just before halftime.

“That is a tricky situation because it was third-and-one. If it is third-and-seven or eight, it makes it a little more clear that you’re not going to be able to run and get the first down there,” Tannehill said. “It being third-and-one, I kind of had some quick pressure and was able to get up through the pocket in a muddy pocket, thought I was going be able to get it with my legs and just came up short.”

Vrabel was asked about that sequence twice and both times said the ball has to be thrown away.

On Thursday, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Cunningham was grilled about the Titans second half struggles. They have scored just seven second half points in four games this season. Downing said they are on the cusp of some great things; they just need to clean up a play or two, move the chains and get a drive started.

On Friday, Vrabel added that safety Amani Hooker would miss his second straight game with a concussion.