Titans Week: Getting healthy before a big battle with the Steelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans (5-0) are getting healthy at the right time as they prepare for their biggest test so far this season, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) on Sunday.

LONG TIME COMING

The original game between the Titans and Steelers was supposed to take place in Week 4, but was postponed after the Titans experienced the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. Both teams were forced to take their bye weeks early.

WELCOME BACK DAVIS

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis came off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday, giving quarterback Ryan Tannehill another key weapon to work with on Sunday. Before he went on the COVID-19 list, Davis was the team’s leading receiver with 206 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches, and his yardage total is currently second on the team behind tight end Jonnu Smith’s 234 yards.

TITANS AVOID HARSH PUNISHMENT

The Titans avoided severe punishment after NFL and NFL Players Association completed their review of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Tennessee could be fined for the outbreak that forced the NFL to alter their schedule, but there won’t be any forfeited games, lost draft picks, or individual discipline for any player.

JACKSON BACK AT PRACTICE

Midweek brought more good news for the Titans as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was designated for return, allowing him to start practicing with the team. Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury before the season opener against the Broncos.

The return to practice opens a 21-day window for the team to decide about activating him. He has not been activated to play on Sunday vs. the Steelers.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

The Titans had full participation for Friday’s practice at St. Thomas Sports Park and no player is listed as ‘OUT’ for Sunday’s game.

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DL DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness).

Sunday status: Out – none; Questionable — none.

BATTLE OF UNDEFEATED TEAMS

The Steelers and Titans come into this Week 7 game with matching 5-0 records. This is the 6th game in the Super Bowl Era featuring two undefeated teams this late in the season (Week 7 or later). In the previous 5 instances, the team that won the game made the Super Bowl that season.

The Titans host the Steelers Sunday at Nissan Stadium, kick off set for Noon.