Titans waive kicker among other Monday moves

Tennessee Titans kicker Michael Badgley kicks off to the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The term “kicker carousel” was made for the situation the Titans have been faced with over the last two seasons and change.

Including 2019, 2020 and week 1 of 2021, the two-toned blue have gone through ten kickers following years of consistency with Ryan Succop.

In the last two seasons + Week 1 of 2021 the #Titans have seen 9 kickers come and go…

Cairo Santos

Cody Parkey

Ryan Santoso

Stephen Gostkowski

Sam Slowman

Giorgio Tavecchio

Sam Ficken (IR)

Tucker McCann (IR)

Michael Badgley — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) September 13, 2021

*Add Greg Joseph to this list to make ten.

Following one made extra point, a missed extra point and missed 46-yard field goal, Michael Badgley was waived from the Titans Monday morning.

Additionally, the team waived tight end Tommy Hudson and signed both tight end MyCole Pruitt and safety Bradley McDougald to the active roster.

Offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and linebacker Joe Jones were added to the practice squad.