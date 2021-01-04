Titans vs. Ravens Wild Card showdown to air on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a thrilling 41-38 win over the Texans in Houston Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans locked up the team’s first AFC South Championship since 2008.

The Titans enter the AFC playoffs as the 4 seed and will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 10, at noon.

It’s the second time this season the Titans collide with the Ravens. Sixty minutes weren’t enough for the teams back in their first meeting in November. The Titans came away with the victory after a 29-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry in overtime.

There is plenty of playoff history between the two as well. The last time the Titans hosted a playoff game was in January 2009 against Baltimore, losing 13-10 to the Ravens.

Last year, the Titans stunned the heavily favored Ravens on the road, winning the divisional showdown 28-12.

You can catch the latest showdown between the Titans and Ravens on WKRN News 2 on Sunday, January 10, at noon.

News 2 has you covered all week long with special reports leading up to Wildcard weekend, and ‘Playoff Fever’ editions of Sports Extra Daily weeknights on WKRN.com at 5:30 pm.