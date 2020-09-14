Titans unveil mural with Augmented Reality in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have unveiled a new mural in downtown Nashville.

The mural is titled “Tennessee Tough” and was designed and painted by Nashville muralist Eric “MOBE” Bass.

The mural is located at the corner of Sixth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard near the Music City Center.

It spans the full length of the building and features a football player with his arms outstretched, with 615 as his number and Nashville on the name plate.

The mural features quotes from notable Tennessee figures such as Rep. John Lewis, Pat Sunmitt and Wilma Rudolph.

The project is believed to be the first NFL team mural to incorporate augmented-reality (AR) technology.

The AR experience can be activated by visitors on their mobile devices. To activate the technology, go to www.titansmural.com, allow camera access and point the camera at the mural, which will animate once tapped on the screen.

“The Titans are one of the first sports organizations to innovate during the pandemic and bring a first of its kind AR experience to their fans,” said James Giglio, CEO of MVP Interactive. “Our team was so excited to work with everyone at the Titans to help bring their vision to life and use the latest in emerging technology to provide fans and residents a greater emotional connection to Tennessee.”

“This project is extremely special for the Tennessee Titans as an organization for many reasons, but particularly because it’s dedicated to the people of this great state,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “Our region has seen many challenges in 2020 and we’re conquering them as a community. This mural represents unity and hope that our efforts together will create an even stronger Tennessee.”

Bass’ artwork is featured in mural across Nashville. Some of his most well-known murals include “Spaceman” in Midtown, the “Nashville” mylar balloons in Five Points and various murals inside The Valentine on Broadway, according to the Tennessee Titans.

“It feels incredible to paint the first mural for the Titans,” Bass said. “To be on this scale and this location for the home team for the state, being from here and watching the Titans since I was a little kid, I feel blessed.”