NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (2-4) face the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) Sunday without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill will miss the game with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans will use both Will Levis and Malik Willis to replace him.

“I’m excited to watch both those guys play. I really am.“ said Vrabel. “They’ve worked hard. The whole thing has been a somewhat unique situation with a veteran guy that’s won some games for us. Two young guys, I think that’s been the balance. Will (Levis) being limited in training camp, just not being able to get those reps in a couple of those games that we had talked about. So, we’ll see both of those quarterbacks on Sunday.”

Levis has been the Titans emergency quarterback each of the first six games, while Willis came off the bench in the Titans loss to the Ravens when Tannehill went down. Levis is expected to get the start and handle most snaps.

The Titans traded up in the 2023 draft to select Levis 33rd overall when many had him rated as a first-round pick.

Whoever is in will have their hands full with a Falcons defense who ranks third in the NFL — stacked up front with Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett.

Offensively, the Falcons have moved the football, but have struggled to score behind quarterback Desmond Ridder averaging about 17 points per game.

The Titans have their sights set on rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who they picked in the top 10 of the draft.

Tennessee’s run defense should get a boost from the return of tackle Teair Tart, who missed several games with toe and knee injuries.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

Vrabel is looking for Tart to be a difference maker. ”I hope that we can just be disruptive, be productive, hustle and run to the football, and do all those things that defensive linemen are required to do, should do and can do. That can help us if he’s doing those things.”

This a huge game for the Titans with their next three games all on the road, which they are winless this season.