Titans trim roster to 53 players, full list of players cut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans trimmed their roster to 53 players before Saturday’s NFL deadline.
Some of the notable moves included: QB Trevor Siemian, linebacker D’Andre Walker and cornerbacks Tye Smith, Chris Milton and Kareem- all waived.
Linebacker Vic Beasley passed his physical and he’s been moved from the team’s Non-Football Injury list to the active roster.
For now the Titans are only keeping two quarterbacks including Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.
There are more moves to be expected in the days to come as all NFL teams are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad on Sunday.
Here is the complete list of players waived/released:
Waived
S Ibraheim Campbell
OLB Jamal Davis
WR Rashard Davis
CB Kenneth Durden
LB Cale Garrett
WR Krishaw Hogan
TE Tommy Hudson
DL Joey Ivie
OL Brandon Kemp
OL Zac Kerin
WR Mason Kinsey
RB Marcus Marshall
K Tucker McCann
RB Jeremy McNichols
DB Doug Middleton
DB Chris Milton
CB Kareem Orr
RB Senorise Perry
OL David Quessenberry
OLB Wyatt Ray
QB Trevor Siemian
DL Kobe Smith
CB Tye Smith
DL Teair Tart
OLB D’Andre Walker
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR Kristian Wilkerson
