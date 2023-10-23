NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have traded one of their most popular players.

Safety Kevin Byard has been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, Tennessee receives two draft picks – 2024 fifth and sixth round selections – along with safety Terrell Edmunds, a former first round pick.

The Titans drafted Byard out of Middle Tennessee State University in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his tenure in Nashville, the “Mayor of Murfreesboro” was selected to two Pro Bowls and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro. In 2017, Byard finished the season tied for first in interceptions. The 30-year-old never missed a game in eight season with Tennessee.

With the trade, Byard returns to his birthplace of Philadelphia and reunites with former teammate A.J. Brown, whom the Titans traded to the Eagles during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. CT.

It remains to be seen if this is the only trade the Titans make before the deadline.