In his second blockbuster move of the night Titans general manager Jon Robinson traded away the 26th and 101st overall picks to the New York Jets for the 35th and 69th overall picks.

The Titans now have 3 picks for day two of the draft Friday picking 35th, 69th and 90th overall. That gives them four of the top 90 picks after selecting Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks 18th overall.

Robinson go in a lot of different directions with those three picks. He could add another receiver, an offensive lineman or he could go for the teams quarterback of the future.

Liberty quarterback Malik Williams, Ole Miss QB Matt Corrall and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder all went undrafted Thursday night and all three made Top 30 visits to the Titans facility.

There are also big time wide receivers still available with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Alabama’s John Metchie, Georgia’s George Pickens and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce all still available.