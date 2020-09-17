Titans to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fans will be allowed to return to Nissan Stadium beginning Oct. 4 when the Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his weekly news conference, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced fans can attend the game against the Steelers at 10-percent capacity.

Fans will be required to maintain social distancing and must wear masks, the mayor said. He added there will be a 20-to-1 security to fan ratio.

If safety protocols are followed, Cooper said fans can attend at 12.5-percent capacity for the Oct 11. game against the Buffalo Bills and 15-percent capacity for the Oct. 18 game against the Houston Texans.



