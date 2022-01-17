NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans announced tickets for Saturday’s Divisional round game and potential AFC Championship game are officially sold out.

Although no face-value tickets remain, tickets are still available through secondary retailers, such as Ticketmaster. Monday morning, ticket prices ranged from $240 to $2,500 on secondary retail sites.

Titans officials warned fans about potential scams when trying to purchase resale tickets. Director of ticket sales, Jim Rice, said the transfer function for tickets would be turned off until 24 hours before kickoff.

Fans looking to buy tickets are advised to only use trusted websites.

On Saturday, the Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. If the Titans win Saturday’s game, they will head to the AFC Championship Game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.