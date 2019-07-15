Titans Taylor Lewan unhappy with Madden ranking

Players love to have that edge, that little nugget that gnaws away at them and pushes them to do more, be better and prove someone wrong.

How many times have we heard about Michael Jordan being cut from his high school basketball team? Or a player’s two-star ranking in high school? Or the guy who feels slighted on draft day and wants to make 31 other teams pay? Yes, players love the slight because it is ammunition in their training.

The last ammo, video games. Specifically, Madden NFL 20 and the player rankings.

Very few players are happy with their ranking and now more and more of them go public with their beef and yes, that list includes the Tennessee Titans.

Delanie Walker is the highest rated Titan with a player ranking of 92, third highest among tight ends. Kevin Byard is second at 89 and Jurrell Casey is third at 86. If I was Casey I would have a beef, he is a better player than that.

The biggest slight in two-tone blue this year is unquestionably Taylor Lewan, and no, the most outspoken Tennessee Titan is not letting it slide by silently.

He did what players do, he went to Twitter and wrote, “I don’t play the game, but I do feel disrespected… I will never forget this.”

Lewan got an overall rating of 81, that is behind players like Dion Lewis, Logan Ryan and Cameron Wake. Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler and he is a better player than all of them. I know it, you know it and Lewan knows it.

I recently found out that I’m only a 81 rating on @EAMaddenNFL I don’t play the game but I do feel extremely disrespected.. I will not forget this #NoBadDaysStill — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 15, 2019

His teammate Kevin Byard chimed in with “Super disrespectful” on Twitter while Rodger Saffold replied to Lewan that he was a “99” in his book. That is the highest rating a player gets.

That is all pretty tame though, LA Chargers star Keenan Allen posted a video ranting about the rating of each of his skill sets like route running, strength and speed.

Players vow to never play the game again and marvel at how their numbers can be so horribly represented. It is all part of the launch each year and most of all, it is all great publicity for Madden NFL 20.

I have to agree with the players though, a lot of these rating do not make any sense. How is Taywan Taylor ranked ahead of Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown? Brown was one of the Titans best players last year while Taylor has struggled to find any kind of consistency.

And then there is Lewan… He is arguably the best player on the Titans roster, he is the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history and he is ranked 11th in this system. I have to wonder if anyone has watched this team play a game in recent history sometimes.