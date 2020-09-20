Titans tame Jaguars 33-30, improve to 2-0 for first time since 2008

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 33-30. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski nailed a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, to hold off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

This is the Titans’ first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

The Jaguars had a chance to tie it up or win it on their final drive, but Jeffery Simmons batted down a pass by quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

“We have to play better. We have to coach better. I’m confident that we will, but excited to be 2-0 for the first time here in Tennessee,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a big day. He finished 18/24, with 249 yards passing and four touchdowns.

“You’ve got to find a way to win. Not every game is gonna be all pretty in the NFL. It’s a tough league, and teams that can find ways to grind out tough wins in close games are usually teams that are going to win a lot of games. Proud of the way our guys battled,” added Tannehill.

Two of Tannehill’s touchdowns were caught by tight end Jonnu Smith, who now has three red zone scores in the last two games. Smith finished the day with 4 receptions for 84 yards.

“We all have a standard that we set on the offensive side of the ball. We’re just having everybody just play for the finish. Guys just flying around and making plays. Like I said before, if you continue to see people do it over and over and over again and have progress — you know, we all have a sense of trust, a certain amount of trust,” said Smith.

The Jaguars defense focused in on Titans running back Derrick Henry, and was able to hold him to 84 yards on 25 carries. Henry averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

“I just want to keep this momentum going, playing good football, improving each and every week, making each other better throughout the week, and going out here and executing and keep winning games. Definitely good to be 2-0. Like I said, we’ll enjoy this and then get ready to make corrections and improve for next week,” said Henry.

Titans wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries also got on the score sheet. Tannehill found Davis in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter, putting the team up 14-0. Later in the third quarter, Tannehill connected with Humphries for an 18-yard score, increasing the Titans lead to 30-17.

The Titans now sit at the top of the AFC South at 2-0 and will head back on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

