NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are going outside of the organization for their next general manager, hiring Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeff Darlington and Dianna Russini, both of ESPN, first broke the story, but News 2 has confirmed the hiring from sources.

Carthon spent the last two years as the 49ers’ Director of Player Personnel after serving five years as Director of Pro Personnel. He held the same job with the Rams for five seasons.

Carthon interviewed with the Titans last Friday. He has a track record of understanding both sides of scouting — professional and college — and has helped John Lynch turn the 49ers into an NFC powerhouse.

He is a second-generation NFL Player. He played three years in the NFL after playing running back at Florida from 1999-2003.

The NFL instituted an accelerator program in 2022 to help minorities advance in coaching and management. Carthon was a part of the inaugural class of candidates to go through.