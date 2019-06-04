Titans stuff diaper bags at annual baby shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Saint Thomas Sports Park turned into an assembly line Monday as Tennessee Titans players joined the United Way to help parents and babies in need.

Players stuffed 3,500 diaper bags full of necessities at the annual event.

Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said as a new dad, helping out just means more.

“To know how much you spend every day on diapers, formula, on clothes daily, and how fast they grow. You can take that understanding on of being a single parent—the parents that don’t have it, the parents may need some extra help. For the Titans to show their support, to be able to give these items out to these parents, I can understand why they need help. It’s definitely a blessing to take part in it and be a part of it,” said Casey.

Safety Kevin Byard is expecting his first child and was happy to help.

“I’ve done this event every year I’ve been here with the Titans. What the United Way does is amazing for these mothers. By me having a daughter this year, I’m actually picking up all the pink bags in honor of my daughter. So, it’s pretty awesome,” said Byard.

This is the fifth year for the event. More than 10,000 diaper bags have been filled over the years.