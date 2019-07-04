Titans star Derrick Henry an ESPY Finalist

Derrick Henry’s 99-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars was perhaps the greatest moment of the Titans 2018 season.

Henry tossed aside Jacksonville Jaguars like annoying gnats on his way to a record tying touchdown run in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football.

Now that play can live in history! Henry’s jaunt is one of four finalist to win the ESPY’s Play of the Year.

The other nominees are the Miami Miracle to beat the Patriots, Kawhi Leonard’s dramatic game winner in the NBA playoffs and UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 (and it is spectacular!).

To vote just go to espn.com/espy and find the category you want to vote on.

Henry’s TD tied Cowboys great Tony Dorsett for the longest run from scrimmage in NFL history.

The ESPY’s are July 10th and will air on News 2.