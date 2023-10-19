NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The builders of the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium are looking for partners who want a piece of the action.

Local business owners, subcontractors, vendors, suppliers, and professional service providers are invited to an open house in the Wesley Mortgage Club and the East Club at Nissan Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. You can register for the outreach event online, but a livestream and recording will also be made available.

Attendees will receive timelines and information on bid packages, connect with the Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), and learn more about the logistics of this large-scale project.

In addition, the TBA is launching a website with information to help businesses become part of the project Thursday.

Whether a new partner works with the stadium for a portion of the project or the entirety of it, the Tennessee Titans Foundation said there’s an opportunity to provide hundreds of people with jobs.

“Projects like this are once in a lifetime, you know. It’s not every day that you’re building a new stadium,” said Johari Matthews, vice president and executive director of the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

Matthews encouraged businesses of all sizes to come to Thursday night’s event and learn more about the opportunity.

“For us as an organization, but also for the small businesses, the small business owners in the community, we want to provide a platform as much as possible for their involvement,” explained Matthews.

In addition to Thursday’s open house, the Tennessee Titans Foundation is in the middle of presenting a four-part master class geared toward small and minority-owned businesses. The sessions provide tools on how to prepare bids and applications for large-scale projects like the Titans stadium.

The next session, titled “Identifying Mentorship & Business Support Networks,” is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration opened July 31 at www.tennesseetitans.com/onecommunity. The class is free of charge, with a capacity of 75 attendees for each session.