Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) after they teamed up for a 40-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday.

The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis.

They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) pitches the ball out to wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) jumps onto the goal post after catching a 40-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) leaps over Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Chicago Bears nose tackle Bilal Nichols (98) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) for an 8-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Chicago Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) celebrates after bringing down Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King (33) recovers a Chicago Bears fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King (33) returns a fumble recovery 63 yards for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King (33) celebrates after he returned a fumble recovery 63 yards for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

