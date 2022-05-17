NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans signed rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks to a four-year fully-guaranteed contract, according to multiple reports.

The 18th-overall pick has agreed to terms on a 4-year $14,369,590 fully-guaranteed deal with a fifth-year team option.

Burks participated in rookie mini camp over the weekend and is currently going through OTA’s with the rest of the Titans roster.

On the first day of mini camp, Burks looked visibly winded early on in individuals. He was seen using an inhaler and had an ice pack on the pack of his neck to cool down. He ultimately didn’t finish the practice. On day 2, he returned as a limited participant, but looked back to normal when going through drills.

Burks did not speak to the media during camp.

The Titans have now signed five of their nine total draft picks for the 2022 class.