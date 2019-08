NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you plan on attending a Titans game this fall you need to make sure your bag is permitted under the NFL’s bag policy.

The league has reduced the size of “non-transparent” bags that are allowed in the stadium. Nothing larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will be allowed into Nissan Stadium.

Clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are also allowed.

This the same policy used during the NFL Draft last Spring.