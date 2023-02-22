NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have released three veterans from their roster – left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock, the team announced Wednesday.

The Titans drafted Lewan with their first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The team reported Lewan was released with a “failed physical” designation. Lewan said himself he was bracing for the decision.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football (again).”

During his time in Nashville, Lewan started 106 games, including the playoffs, and made three Pro Bowls. Injuries, however, have kept Lewan off the field for a large chunk of time in recent years; he underwent two ACL surgeries in three years and only played in 20 games over the last three seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans place kicker Randy Bullock (14) kicks a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Titans acquired Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. He caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, his lone season with Tennessee.

Bullock joined the Titans prior to the 2021 season and was their placekicker for the last two seasons. In 2022, Bullock made 17-of-20 field goals and was a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points.