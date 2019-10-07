Titans release kicker Cairo Santos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty-four hours after missing four field goals in a 14-7 Titans loss to Buffalo, kicker Cairo Santos was released by the Tennessee Titans.

Santos was signed by the team to replace Ryan Succop who is on injured reserve with a knee injury and is not eligible to return until after the eighth game of the season.

Santos had been rock solid for the Titans the first four games hitting four of five field goals before the Bills game and he had connected on all 11 extra points.

Sunday though it all fell apart at Nissan Stadium as he missed from 34, 36, 50 and 53 yards.

No replacement has been named at this point.

Titans’ general manager made one other roster move releasing offensive tackle David Quessenberry leaving the Titans 53 man roster at 51.