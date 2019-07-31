Titans put Cameron Batson on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The season is probably already over for wide receiver Cameron Batson who was put on injured reserve by the Titans Wednesday.

Batson suffered what looked like an injury to his shoulder area Monday morning. The second-year player from Texas Tech caught eight passes for 82 yards in 11 games last season but had really caught the eye of head coach Mike Vrabel.

Batson was singled out as one of the team’s winners for hardest workers of the off-season along with Marcus Mariota, David Fluellen and Matt Dickerson.

The Titans added two receivers Wednesday signing Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.

McEvoy is a huge target at 6-6, 230 and has played 29 NFL games. He had 14 receptions with Seattle for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

White collected 161 receptions for 2,620 yards and 19 touchdowns at the University of Ohio.

The Titans also waived wide receiver Joe Parker.