Titans prepare for AFC Championship

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here we are, it is game day!

The AFC will have a new look to it in the Super Bowl after the Titans and Chiefs square off this afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Titans have not been to the Super Bowl in 20 years and for the Chiefs it has been 40 years.

All eyes will be on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid who has had a Hall of Fame career, but it is missing one key piece, a Super Bowl victory. Reid has struggled in the big ones going 0-1 in the Super Bowl and just 1-5 in conference championship games.

The Titans have also had Reid’s number. He is just 1-8 all-time against Tennessee including a playoff loss 2 years ago at Arrowhead and a 35-32 loss this season in Nashville.

Reid chuckled about the record this week, “Heck of a record isn’t it?” but said he is relying on his players to change that.

That starts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes who has Chiefs fans believing this year is different in Kansas City and this is their time. Mahomes threw for 4000 yards and 26 touchdowns despite battling a knee injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel saw him throw for 446 yards against the Titans in November, “We pressured him here. You think the guys free, and he just drifts five yards, and then throws it 15 yards in front of (Tyreek) Hill, and he runs underneath it. So I guess it’s just pro football. You’re playing the best players at their position, whether that’s Deshaun (Watson), Patrick, or Lamar last week.”

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has put together masterful game plans limiting Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson to one touchdown drive each, but this is a Chiefs team that just scored 7 consecutive touchdowns last week against Houston.

The Chiefs team speed is far superior to what the Titans have seen so far in the post season with wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce who caught 97 passes this season and 3 touchdowns last week against Houston.

“He’s athletic, I think he’s instinctive.” said Vrabel, “I talked about it the other day, his routes don’t look like anybody elses routes. I mean, the route is to get open at whatever depth the quarterback wants. He can freeze guys, and then burst across the field. He’s got great catch radius. I mean, he’s tall, he’s long, he’s athletic, he’s tough, and it’s a tough challenge.”

Meanwhile the Titans will look to continue to feed Derrick Henry who is running at an historic rate. He has topped 180 yards for 3 straight games and 100 yards in 7 of 8.

The Titans will also look to dominate the Red Zone again, They have scored touchdowns on 31 of their last 34 Red Zone possessions and defensively held the Patriots and Ravens to 2 for 7.

It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be historic and it ‘s going to be exciting as the AFC turns the page on the Patriots, Steelers, Colts, Broncos and Ravens.