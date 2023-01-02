NASHVILEL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Tennessee Titans are sending thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed after making a tackle and received CPR while on the field in Cincinnati Monday night.

Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. He was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, according to the NFL and various reports.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, and everyone in Buffalo…no words for a situation like this,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill tweeted.

Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan also took to Twitter, saying, “Praying for Damar Hamlin and his safety. I’m at a loss for words.”

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons wrote, “What a scary game we love and play! Prayers for Hamlin!”

Defensive back Kevin Byard tweeted, “My prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family!”

The Tennessee Titans also said on Twitter, “Prayers from Tennessee.”

The game has since been postponed and a makeup date has not been announced.

The NFL issued the following statement on the postponement of the game.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.“