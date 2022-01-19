NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans want all fans of the two-tone blue to show their support ahead of this Saturday’s AFC Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans will host a free pep rally on Friday at 6th and Peabody from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pep rally will include special guest appearances by Titans alumni, “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, Titans cheerleaders, Blue Crew drumline, mascot T-Rac and more.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Titans announced prizes will be given away throughout the evening, you must be present to win, including two tickets to this weekend’s game.

The first 250 attendees will receive a Titans Playoff Cup, which will allow access to drink specials throughout the evening. Admission is free but the event is subject to capacity restrictions.

News 2 has you covered with live specials leading up the Saturday’s big game. Join us for a live playoff special Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a pre-game special Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then tune in right after the game for a post-game special report on News 2.