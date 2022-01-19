NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans want all fans of the two-tone blue to show their support ahead of this Saturday’s AFC Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans will host a free pep rally on Friday at 6th and Peabody from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pep rally will include special guest appearances by Titans alumni, “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, Titans cheerleaders, Blue Crew drumline, mascot T-Rac and more.

The Titans announced prizes will be given away throughout the evening, you must be present to win, including two tickets to this weekend’s game.

The first 250 attendees will receive a Titans Playoff Cup, which will allow access to drink specials throughout the evening. Admission is free but the event is subject to capacity restrictions.

