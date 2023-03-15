NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have been moving and shaking since the start of the NFL negotiation period.

Wednesday, the franchise placed second-round tenders on Teair Tart and Aaron Brewer, both restricted free agents. The tenders give Titans the opportunity to match another team’s offer for Tart or Brewer. If the Titans decline to match, they’d get a second-round pick.

Tart, who initially joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent from Florida International, started 16 games for the Titans last season at nose tackle and registered 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 22 quarterback pressures, five tackles for a loss and one interception.

Brewer, who initially joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent from Texas State, started all 17 games for the Titans in 2022, with 15 starts at left guard and two at center. He’s expected to compete for the starting spot at center in 2023 following the release of Ben Jones.

The Titans also tendered exclusive rights free agent Naquan Jones. ERFAs are players with fewer than three seasons and on an expiring contract. They are eligible for a one-year deal.

Jones, who initially joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, has played in 24 games, with six starts, over the past two seasons and registered 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback pressures and six tackles for a loss.