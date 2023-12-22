NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans safety Amani Hooker has been placed on season-ending IR,

another tough blow to a team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hooker didn’t practice this week with a knee injury. He finished the season with 69 tackles and one interception.

The titans also lost wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a hand injury that ended his season.

NWI had 28 receptions for 370 yards, and three scores. He was a player the offense could rely on this season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he’s disappointed.

“I’m disappointed for him and for the team,” said Vrabel after practice Friday. “He’s helped us out. He plays a lot of different roles and he’s continued to improve and you know, just a very reliable, dependable player that we won’t have going forward.”

Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins weighed in on Westbrook-Ikhine saying, “NWI is a hard worker. You ask him doing that, he’s going to do it. So, of course, you know, we’re going to miss him out there. But this is the natural next man up mentality. And that’s why you get guys and all season that’s why guys practice every day to to step up.”

The Titans host Seattle Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kick off is set for noon.