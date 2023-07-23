NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans have placed two players on the Physically Unable to Perform list heading into to next week’s training camp.

Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, whose season ended with a knee injury, and cornerback and former first round draft pick Caleb Farley, who ended the year with a back injury – were both placed on the list.

Farley only started two games in his two seasons in the NFL. He was healthy for nine games last season, but played only 19 percent of the defensive snaps.

Defensive back Josh Thompson has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

After a months long standoff that many believed was over a contract dispute, Kevin Byard and the Titans’ front office were able to come to an agreement and restructure his deal.

NFL network was the first to report that Byard’s 2023 cap will drop from $19.6 million to $11.3 million. This gives the Titans more than $8 million in cap space to bring in free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The 2023 draft picks are now all under contract after Will Levis signed his rookie deal Saturday, July 22. The Titans traded up to get Levis in the second round of the NFL draft, with the 33rd overall pick.

The former Kentucky quarterback threw for 2,400 yards, 19 TDs, and 10 interceptions last season for the Wildcats. UK finished the season 7-4.