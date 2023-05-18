NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced that TVS will serve as Architect of Record (AOR) on their new stadium.

A press release from the Titans said the Metropolitan Sports Authority approved the selection at its board meeting Thursday morning.

TVS will be working with the Design Architect (MANICA) to lead the design team through the completion of the stadium design and through the administration of construction activity. TVS will be responsible for delivering construction documents that will be used to build the stadium and will hold all contracts with certified subconsultants necessary to complete the full stadium design.

TVS will also be making sure all materials and construction are being used correctly and per specification and design.

The award-winning firm headquartered in Atlanta has lots of experience in both sports and other large-scale venues, having worked on major projects in the Nashville area while also having served as AOR for Nashville’s Music City Center. TVS also worked on Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

“We were immediately impressed by TVS’ portfolio and are excited to welcome them to the

project team,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

“They bring a significant breadth of experience in large-scale venues and share our dedication

to delivering a game-changing, high-character facility to Nashville.”

As part of the new stadium development agreement, the Titans are responsible for leading the procurement process for the selection of firms tasked with overseeing the stadium’s design and construction.

The new stadium is set to break ground in early-to-mid 2024, following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NFL season. The stadium is anticipated to open in 2027.