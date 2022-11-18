WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator was charged with driving under the influence in Williamson County early Friday morning after returning home from a victory over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
The THP reported a trooper stopped Downing on Interstates 65 South near the Moores Lane exit after he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper noticed “obvious signs of an intoxicant” coming from the vehicle, according to the THP.
He was booked into the Williamson County jail at 3:30 a.m. and released just before 7 a.m. on Friday.
Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding.
The Titans were victorious over the Packers in a Thursday night showdown in Green Bay with a final score of 27 to 17.
The Titans released a statement, which reads:
“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information.”
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.