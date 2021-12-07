Titans nominate Henry for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday running back Derrick Henry is its nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field.

Each of the league’s 32 teams nominates one player for excellence on and off the field.

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year is a special honor and I’m truly humbled to be the Titans’ nominee,” said Henry in a release. “Helping others in need is something I hold close to my heart, and I’m fortunate to be able to help level the playing field for today’s youth through my foundation, the Two All Foundation. It is a blessing to be a blessing.”

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

According to a release, Henry founded the Two All Foundation to level the playing field for today’s youth, so that their future success is not limited by the circumstances of their upbringing, background, disability, or influence. Henry was named the “Tennessean of the Year” in the spring of 2021 by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame named Henry.

“I am proud of the work our players do in the community and appreciate the opportunity to highlight that work,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “Derrick has a passion for making a difference for those who are in need and the young people in our community. His leadership on and off the field is a great example of what it means to be a professional football player.”

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

Henry, who is currently on Injured Reserve after foot surgery, has had a busy year giving back:

In March 2021, Henry made a $10,000 donation from his Two All Foundation to Jeremy Taylor, a Nashville firefighter who lost his family home and all their belongings in a fire. Taylor, a Titans season ticket holder, was surprised at his fire station with a $15,000 donation — $10,000 from Henry’s ‘Two All’ Foundation, along with a $5,000 contribution from Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

In July 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Henry hosted a back-to-school event in his hometown of Yulee, Florida. Through his Two All Foundation, Henry donated school supplies, backpacks, and bicycles to 200 kids.

In September, Henry worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee to host a back-to-school event through his Two All Foundation. Through Foundation sponsors and personal donations from Henry, they were able to meet B&GC’s goal of providing 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children in need, including $50 gift cards to Burlington for 25 children the club identified as the most in-need. Henry also hosted these 25 kids for an in-person, back-to-school shopping day with additional $100 gift cards, reflecting on how he grew up in a boys & girls club and went on to achieve great things. Henry hosted similar events in 2018 and 2019, even one shopping event for Metro Nashville Public School teachers in 2019.

Earlier this year, Henry donated $20,000 to CORE Response to support their relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquake in August.

The nominees will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on News 2.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.